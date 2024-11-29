Gov. Sule Presents N382.57bn 2025 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday, presented the 2025 budget proposal of N382, 567, 843,592.03 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged: “The Budget of Economic Growth and Stability” Sule said the total budget for 2025 was structured into N159.97 billion (41.82%) for recurrent expenditure and N222.60 billion (58.18%) for capital expenditure.

“The budget allocation based on main sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector: N80.14 billion, Economic Sector: N139.84 billion, Law and Justice Sector: N10.61 billion, Social Sector: N151.97 billion.”

According to him, the 2025 Budget aims to continue on the path of recovery, with a focus on improving education, expanding infrastructure, agriculture, health, security and technology sub-sectors.

” The allocations to the sub-sectors are hereby enumerated below Education, Science & ICT N 78.16 billion, Infrastructure N71.70 billion,

Governance, Security & General Administration N50. 75 billion, Health, N36.20 billion, Agriculture & Water Resources N36.07 billion, Environment- N27.02 billion.

Others are Finance, Investment & Trade N26.11 billion, Information & Tourism N19.36 billion, Law and Justice N10.61 billion, Legislation N10.03 billion, Youth & Sports Development N9.77 billion, Humanitarian and Women Empowerment N6.40 billion.

He added that his administration had achieved a lot in the implementation of its policies and programmes, especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, peace and security among others.

” I am happy to inform you that the Government is ready to implement the new minimum wage in order to meet up with the current economic reality.

” As I speak, the Government is awaiting the submission of the Report of the Minimum Wage Committee under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, the Deputy Governor. I assure you that as soon as the report is submitted, the Government will not waste time in the implementation of the recommendation of the Committee for the benefit of our workers.

” To underscore this commitment, adequate provisions have been made in the budget which I shall lay before you today,” he said.

Sule assured of full implementation of the budget if finally passed into law, appreciated the lawmakers for their cordial working relationship with the executive, saying his administration would leverage the synergy to do more in the development of the state.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau assured of speedy passage of the Appropriation bill.

” Your Excellency, the 7th Assembly under my watch will ensure that we give all the needed support to the state government to execute all its policies and programmes without hindrance so that our people will get the much-needed democratic dividends.

” Therefore, I want to assure you that this budget will get the needed attention it deserves from the State Assembly.

” It is on this note that I want to make it very clear that all MDAs must work round the clock and always live up to expectations by complying with the provision of the Budget.

” Let me quickly add that the revolution which you introduced in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) sector is commendable as Nasarawa State has now, under your watch, attained the enviable status of being in the league of the few states that are recording impressive yearly IGR figures across the federation,” he said.

According to him, records from the various House Standing Committees show that the performance of the 2024 budget stands at 65 per cent and this I must confess is quite commendable.

” Your Excellency, these records show that your administration has achieved giant strides in all critical areas of the economy.

” We must commend you on your effort by putting the name of Nasarawa State boldly on the map of the world in terms of Solid Minerals exploration which has attracted investors to the State.

” Furthermore, let me also use this avenue to once again acknowledge your security efforts in the State while I know that we cannot get it totally hundred per cent.

” I will be bold to say that Nasarawa State is one of the most peaceful states in the country. It is therefore my hope that you will keep the flag flying” he said.

” As the Assembly will be willing to deploy any form of legislative intervention to sustain peace in the State.

” I want to reassure His Excellency that for us as Members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, you will continue to find us to be true partners in the State project as you strive to provide good governance for the State.

” While we hope for more of your support to the State Assembly, we must not hesitate to appreciate your great efforts so far.

“This includes the remodelling of the Hallowed Chamber, the Office of the Speaker and the Executive Chamber as well as installation of solar lights in the premises of the Assemble Complex and the employment of more Staff in the House,” he added.

