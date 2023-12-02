Gov Sule Presents N199.9bn 2024 Budget To The State Assembly

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has presented a budget of N199.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The total budget size of N199.9 billion for the 2024 fiscal year tagged ‘ Budget of Renewed Commitment” surpassed that of the 2023 put at N148.9 billion was laid by governor Sule before the lawmakers amid tight security yesterday.

In the budget the sum of N112,925,350,954.18: representing 56% of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N86,954,019,755.50 representing 44% was earmarked for capital expenditure for the year 2024. Sule explained that the budget if passed into law would be used to complete the ongoing projects and existing ones and ones to be initiated for the overall development of the State with priority on infrastructural development.

The governor said that his administration’s policy anchored on transparency, accountability and rule of law had done quite a number of things in the development of infrastructure, as well, improved the standard of living of the citizens of the State. Sule said: “The Budget for the various sectors is as follows:

Administrative Sector: Education- N41.9bn, Health N27.5bn, Environment N5.5bn, Local Government N6.3bn, Finance N13.1bn, Trade and Investment N3.8bn, Ministry of Science and Technology N1.7bn, Ministry of Works- N22.7bn, Water Resources N4.1bn, Lands and Urban Development N8.6bn, State Assembly N4.3bn and Information, culture and tourism N2.6bn”