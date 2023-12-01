Gov Sule Presents N199.9bn 2024 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has presented N199.9bn appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The total budget size of N199.9bn for the 2024 fiscal year tagged ‘ Budget of Renewed Commitment” surpassed that of 2023 put at N148.9bn was played by Governor Sule before the lawmakers amid tight security, on Friday.

In the budget, the sum of N112,925,350,954.18: representing 56% of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N86,954,019,755.50 representing 44% was earmarked for capital expenditure for the year 2024.

Sule explained that the budget if passed into law would be used to complete the ongoing projects and existing ones and ones to be initiated for the overall development of the Statement with a priority on infrastructural development.

The governor said that his administration’s policy anchored on transparency, accountability and the rule of law had done quite a number of things in the development of infrastructure, as well, improved the standard of living of the citizens of the State.

Suke said “The Budget for the various sectors is as follows: Administrative Sector: Education- N41.9bn, Health N27.5bn, Environment N5.5bn, Local Government N6.3bn, Finance N13.1bn, Trade and Investment N3.8bn, Ministry of Science and Technology N1.7bn, Ministry of Works- N22.7bn, Water Resources N4.1bn, Lands and Urban Development N8.6bn, State Assembly N4.3bn and Information, Culture and Tourism N 2.6bn”

He assured the lawmakers and the people of the State of full the implementation of the budget if finally passed into law.

Sule also said that his administration has employed 3500 secondary school teachers to improve teaching and learning and absorbed a large number of casual staff part from the development of infrastructure.

Receiving the document, the speaker, Hon Abel Yakubu Bala, appreciated the governor for the timely presentation of the budget, assuring that the budget would receive accelerated passage for the benefit of the state.

” Your Excellency, during the oversight function, preliminary reports indicate that since the creation of Nasarawa State, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has never been high and above projection.

” Infrastructural development has also received a boost and to this, we commend you most sincerely,” Bala said.