Gov Sule Presents N156.6bn 2024 Supplementary Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Share

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday, submitted the supplementary budget of N156.6bn to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The Speaker of the State House, Danladi Jatsu who announced this during plenary in Lafia said the supplementary budget would enable the state government to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of the State when approved by the legislature.

“A Bill for a Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State the Sum of One Hundred and Fifty-Six Billion, Six Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Four Hundred Seventy-Nine Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Naira, Ninety-Four Kobo(#156, 687,479,388,94) only (Supplementary/Amended Appropriation Bill, 2024) for the Services of Nasarawa State Government. Fist reading, the Speaker said.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara moved a motion for the bill to scale first reading which was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader Hon. Onarigu Onah Kana.

The Governor’s latter reads, ” Rt. Hon. Speaker may wish to note that the 2024 Appropriations was made with the view of having a realistic and implementable outcome in view of the economic uncertainty.

The State noted with delight an improved inflow both from the Federation Accounts and Capital Receipts, predominantly, the NG- CARES Program for Result within the first 3 quarters of the fiscal year.

“To straighten the accounting records and to further incorporate the present Administration’s new plans in our infrastructural development across the State, it has become expedient for Government to prepare a Supplementary Budget for the 2024 fiscal year to accommodate the new policies, projects and programmes.

“At the outset, Government prepared the 2024 Budget of Renewed Commitment with the mind set of completing all on-going and new projects that have direct bearing in the lives of the people within the fiscal year.

Due to the urgency demanded by these projects and programmes, budgetary provisions must be adjusted and reviewed to meet up with upcoming demands and hallenges due to alterations in the macroeconomic variables in the country.

“Accordingly, I present to the Honourable House of Assembly the Appropriation Bill of the sum of One Hundred And Fifty-Six Billion, Six Hundred And Eighty-Seven Million, Four Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Eight Naira, Ninety-Four Kobo (N156,687,479,388.94) only 2024 Supplementary/ Amended Appropriation to the earlier approved sum of One Hundred And Ninety-Nine Billion, Eight Hundred And Seventy-Nine Million, Three Hundred And Seventy Thousand, Seven Hundred And Nine Naira, Forty-Three Kobo (N199,879,370,709.43) only.

“Making A Total Of Three Hundred And Fifty-Six Billion, Five Hundred And Sixty-Six Million, Eight Hundred And Fifty Thousand, Ninety-Eight Naira, Thirty-Six Kobo (N356,566,850,098.36) only for the services of Nasarawa State Government to complement for the period commencing from 1st January 2024 And Ending 31st December, 2024”

Governor Sule had in December 2023, presented 2024 Appropriation Bill of N199.8 billion to the House for approval

New Telegraph reports that Nasarawa State government will be spending N356.5 billion in 2024 if the supplementary budget received bthe nod of the lawmakers.

Share

Please follow and like us: