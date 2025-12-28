Gov Sule Pardons 32 Inmates

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has granted pardon to 32 inmates serving various jail terms in custodial centres across the state.

The governor disclosed this yesterday during a visit to the Lafia Custodial Centre as part of activities marking his 66th birthday.

Sule urged the beneficiaries to live responsible lives and conduct themselves in ways that would enable their smooth reintegration into society.

He said that the exercise was carried out in fulfillment of his constitutional responsibility, following recommendations by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The governor commended members of the council for discharging their duties with diligence, integrity and thoroughness.

Sule further advised the inmates to desist from acts capable of returning them to custody, stressing the need to justify the mercy extended to them.

Also speaking, Mr Isaac Danladi, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, commended the governor for the gesture, describing it as a step toward strengthening the justice system in the state. Danladi said the action was taken in line with the powers conferred on the governor under Sections 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, the pardon was granted after due consultation with the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.