Gov Sule Mourns Sen Ewuga, Describes Him As True Patriot

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Deputy Governor and Senator, Solomon Ewuga, describing him as a consummate grassroots politician, an astute administrator, and a true patriot.

In a statement personally signed and released to journalists in Lafia, Governor Sule said the state had lost a statesman of remarkable standing who dedicated his life to the service of Nasarawa and Nigeria at large.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that I, on behalf of the Government and people of Nasarawa State, mourn the passing of a distinguished son of our dear state and a statesman of remarkable standing, Senator Solomon Ewuga,” Sule said.

He noted that Senator Ewuga exemplified commitment, humility, and uncommon courage in leadership during his service as Deputy Governor, Minister, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the late lawmaker’s death was not only a personal loss to his family and the Eggon nation but also to the entire state, where his contributions to political development, peace-building, and the nurturing of young leaders would remain indelible.

“At this moment of grief, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the Eggon Traditional Council, associates, and indeed all the people of Nasarawa State. We pray the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May his legacy of service, courage, and dedication continue to inspire generations to come,” the governor added.