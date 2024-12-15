Gov Sule Lauds Senator Gyang’s Role In Akwanga-Jos Road Dualization

Share

…vows to Enhance Security in North Central

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has commended Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang who represented Plateau North in the 9th Assembly for his tireless efforts and advocacy in securing approval for the dualization of the Akwanga-Jos Road.

Governor Sule expressed his appreciation through his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, acknowledging Senator Gyang’s advocacy as crucial in obtaining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the project.

The dualization project is expected to significantly enhance transportation and connectivity in the region, improving safety, economy, and overall well-being of affected communities.

Governor Sule emphasized that the project will also contribute to alleviating insecurity in the region, particularly from Akwanga to Jos and surrounding forest areas.

He vowed to enhance security of lives and property in Nasarawa state, as well contribute maximally to the reduction of criminal activities in the North Central region.

Sule further expressed heartfelt appreciation to Senator Gyang for his efforts and prompt action of President Tinubu for addressing the needs of the region.

The Akwanga-Jos road has long been a vital artery for economic and social activities, linking Plateau State with neighboring Nasarawa and other states in the region.

Residents and stakeholders have praised President Tinubu for his responsiveness to the people’s needs, demonstrating true leadership by listening to their voices.

The project’s prompt implementation is eagerly anticipated, expected to bring positive impacts to the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"