Gov Sule Laments Rice Theft In Jangwa Farm, Threatens Decisive Action Against Perpetrators

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has decried activities of unscrupulous elements stealing harvested rice from the government-owned farm in Jangwa Farm in the Awe Local Government Area of the state, warning perpetrators to desist from the action or face the wrath of his government.

Communities of Ayarkeke, Ikyochiha, Shankodi and China communities of Ribi district of Awe Local Government Area of the state had accused government officials and traditional rulers in the area aided by security agents of forçefully harvesting rice on their farms.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Ibrahim Addra on Thursday, quoted Governor Sule as saying “Whereas the state government is pleased with the yield recorded it is however saddened by the level of theft recorded during the harvest”.

” Sule expressed his displeasure when he received a delegation of sons and daughters of the Azara community led by His Royal Highness Sarkin Azara Dr Kabiru Musa Ibrahim who was on a thank you visit.

He described the situation as very unfortunate at a time when the state was doing everything possible to bring relief to the people and boost food security in the state and beyond.

” We will not be deterred. We are determined that Nasarawa State being an agricultural state; that government must be at the forefront in agricultural activities ”

The governor warned those engaged in the unwholesome practice to desist henceforth, as the government would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught.

Sule thanked the traditional rulers and people of the area for their level of cooperation towards the success recorded on the farm.

