Gov Sule Inaugurates 16 Commissioners In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has inaugurated 16 commissioners as state executive council members.

Among the commissioners is the incumbent Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state, Dr John Mamman was among those inaugurated.

While performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall in the State House, Lafia on Monday urged the new members of the State Executive Council to shun corrupt tendencies.

He also charged key into his administration’s vision of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He mentioned the names and portfolios of the new Commissioners to include Yakubu Kwanta, Environment and Natural Resources; Aishatu Rufai, Women Affairs; Umar Abubakar Dan’akano, Agriculture; Munirat Abdullahi, Finance; Timothy Kasuwa, Special Duties on Security and Public Matters; Ja’afaru Ango, Youth and Sports Development; Margaret Elayo, Special Duties on Humanitarian Services and NGOs; Bala Mulki, Lands and Urban Development; and John Mamman as Commissioner for Education.

Others are Abubakar Imam Zanwa, Water Resources and Rural Development; Samuel Kafu Emgba, Science and Technology; Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Muhammed Iyimoga, Trade and Investment; Labaran Magaji, Justice; Gaza Gwamna, Health; and Mu’azu Gosho as Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport.

“I want to congratulate every one of you on your well-deserved appointments. I also want to urge you all to be dedicated and work hard as this administration cherishes hard work, commitment and loyalty,” Sule said.

The governor commended the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi and other members of the House for the speedy screening and confirmation of the commissioners.

He assured residents of the state that his administration will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to them throughout his tenure as Governor.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government ( SSG), Barr. Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu lauded Governor Sule for his commitment and goodwill towards the people of the state, saying it was due to the governor’s experience in global economic practices.

Aliyu also commended the governor for improving human capital development since his assumption into office in 2019.

” It is on record that you have made several appointments into different positions which have continued to contribute to human growth and social-economic development of the state”

“So far His Excellency has appointed 30 commissioners, 36 special advisers, 96 senior special assistants, 89 special assistants and 107 personal assistants among others appointments in various ministries, agencies and parastatals since 2019”