Gov Sule Has No Hand In Arrest, Prosecution Of PDP Women Protesters – Aide

While demanding a public apology from the PDP chairman for the serial false allegations against the governor, and for instigating women to go nude on the street in the guise of protest, the SSA called on civil society groups to rise up against the leadership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for human rights violation against the women the governor’s aide warns against further use of women in a dehumanizing manner by the opposition party for selfies political gains.

” The attention of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State has been drawn to a publication in some online media platforms credited to the Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Mr Francis Orogu where he alleged that the Governor was behind the arrest and “continued” detention of some supporters of the party”

“Ordinarily this allegation deserves no response as we understand the PDP leaders have not recovered from the shock of defeat arising from the recent Supreme Court verdict and can raise unnecessary issues out of frustration, it has become pertinent to clarify that the Governor has no hand in the arrest of the protesters”

“Firstly, it is public knowledge that the State Police Command, in the performance of its constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order, arrested some persons believed to have been sponsored by the leadership of the PDP to stage a needless protest thereby causing a public disturbance, in violation of a peace pact earlier signed by leaderships of the ruling APC and the opposition PDP to maintain peace before, during and after the Apex Court ruling on the Governorship dispute”

“Surprisingly, the PDP supporters, who were instigated by the party leaders resorted to violence by blocking and burning down tires on the ever-busy Jos road and causing untold hardship on motorists as well as crippling commercial activities around the area, shortly after the Supreme Court rightly affirmed the election of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule as the duly elected Governor of Nasarawa State, thus prompting their arrest by the Police”

“It is unfortunate that the PDP Chairman, Mr Francis Orogu, whose desperation for power put the protesters in trouble has turned round to accuse the Governor of a matter that is strictly within the purview of the Police authorities and the judiciary”

” We wish to make it abundantly clear to Mr Orogu and his co-travellers that Governor Sule, as a democrat and respecter of the rule of law