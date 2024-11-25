Gov Sule Hails Founder Of Phoenix University Agwada

Share

…Describes University as World-Class Private University

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Monday hailed the former governor of the state and founder of the first Indigenous private university, Phoenix University Agwada, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for the establishment of the university, describing the institution as one of the best private universities in the country.

He spoke at the median matriculation and Investiture of the pioneer Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, at the university ground at Agwada in Kokona local government Area of Nasarawa state on Monday.

The governor said that the Nasarawa state government would partner with the University in the area of chemical solutions by taking advantage of its world-class laboratory in conducting laboratory analysis for the mineral resources found in the state.

Giving reasons for the award of scholarships to 92 indigent pioneer students of the university, Sule said that as the first Indigenous private university owned by an indigene of the state, his administration deemed it necessary to give the scholarships to support the institution to grow.

He added that he had the real privilege of studying at an American university on scholarship with a poor background and had no reason not to give a scholarship to the less privileged ones to acquire a university education having enjoyed similar privilege in the past.

The governor then urged the 92 beneficiaries of the state government scholarship to study hard and come out with the best grades to justify the gesture.

Speaking at the event, the visitor of the University and founder, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu lauded Prof Abdullahi Bala-led management and board members for a good beginning.

While congratulating the pioneer students and staff of the institution, Sen Adamu assured the university community, parents and other stakeholders of the provision of a secure environment for the university to strife.

In his address at the event the vice chancellor, Abdullahi Bala disclosed that 342 candidates had applied for admission into the university but 260 of them met the various requirements and criteria and were admitted as pioneer students into various courses of the University and are being matriculated today.

He said that out of the number, 92 were offered scholarships by the state government, stating that the scholarships would cater for the tuition, accommodation and service charges of the Institution.

Prof Bala said the governor in addition to that has facilitated in enhancement of the enabling environment for the smooth take of the University by awarding a contract for the reconstruction and commissioning of a 24 KM portion of the Kokona Junction -Agwada road to ease movement to and fro to the institution.

He said the University Management has provided a conducive working environment for both students and staff of the institution to carryout learning and teaching without hitches.

Share

Please follow and like us: