Gov Sule Flags Off Disbursement Of Bursary To Indigent Students

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday flagged off the disbursement of N592.2 million as bursary to 16,756 indigent students studying in various tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area, Governor Sule said the gesture reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to educational advancement.

He disclosed that over N2 billion has so far been spent on scholarships for 155 foreign students and 380,580 indigent students pursuing various programmes within and outside Nigeria.

He added that his government had cleared the backlog of scholarship payments from 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, in addition to paying National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees for 24,000 indigent students.

The governor noted that upon assumption of office, he reactivated the state’s foreign scholarship scheme, which had been suspended, acknowledging that he personally benefited from similar opportunities to study abroad.

Sule commended the State Scholarship Board for its transparency, citing the refund of N122.1 million to government coffers. He urged beneficiaries to strive for academic excellence.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Scholarship Board, Sa’adatu Yahya, revealed that the board received 25,000 applications. Out of this number, 18,722 were successful during the online screening, while 16,756 were finally cleared after rigorous physical screening.

She explained that a total of N592,757,000 would be disbursed to qualified students for the 2023/2024 academic session as bursary allowance. Yahya praised the governor for his consistent investment in education, noting that the scheme has significantly reduced the financial burden on parents and guardians.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. John Maman, stated that the governor’s investment in education has yielded results, with Nasarawa emerging second behind Benue State in the National Examination Council (NECO) rankings and fifth in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) results.

He added that 14,000 girls are set to benefit from a cash transfer programme designed to encourage the retention and completion of girl-child education in the state.