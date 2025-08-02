Gov Sule Flags-Off Construction Of N9.6bn 24.5k

…Aamba-Waiye-Dengi-Alizaga Road Project

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has flagged off the construction of N9.6bn 24.5km Wamba-Waiye-Dengi-Alizaga Road as part of measures to open up rural roads to the urban areas.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony yesterday in Wamba, headquarters of Wamba local government Area of the state, Governor Sule said the construction of the road aims to ease transportation of agricultural produce and other economic commodities from the remote parts of the state to markets in urban centres.

He said that his administration has, over the last six years has continued to construct rural roads in order to actualise its dream of opening vistas of opportunities for the rural dwellers across the state.

The governor said that the project, when completed, would serve as a vital economic corridor, connecting communities and boosting agriculture, commerce and ease mobility, urging the contractor to carry out the job in accordance with contractual specifications.

Sule appealed to the host communities living along the road to cooperate with the contractor to execute the project, urging them to protect lives and equipment, as well as maintain peace while the construction lasts.

The governor reiterated the commitment of this administration to continue to provide infrastructural development for the socio-economic development of the state, stressing that the construction of the road was to ensure that no community was left behind in opening up rural areas to urban centres