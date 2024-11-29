Gov Sule Congratulates New NUJ President, Praises Peaceful Process

Share

Nasarawa State Governor and Chairman, of the North Central Governor’s Forum, Abdullahi Sule has congratulated the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya over his resounding victory at the just concluded triennial national delegates conference of the union held in Owerri, Imo State.

Sule, in a letter he personally signed and made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, on Friday, praised the peaceful process that led to the emergence of a new Executives of the union to run the affairs of the Union for the next three years.

Governor Sule praised the experience and cosmopolitan outlook of Comrade Yahaya and expressed confidence that the NUJ under his leadership will galvanize members to better serve in their roles of watchdogs and agenda setters.

He said the role of journalists is more profound today as the nation continues to navigate and find solutions to its development challenges.

The Nasarawa state governor urges unity of purpose and support for the new Exco to enable it to discharge its responsibilities efficiently and also wishes the new leadership of the union a successful tenure in office.

“Journalists are partners in development that have continued to make significant contributions to public discourse and serve as an important feedback mechanism between governments and the citizens and so deserve our collective accolades and support” He said.

