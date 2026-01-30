Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned the Tuesday attack on a Tiv farming community of Umelai village in Kwara, Keana Local Government Area of the state, urging security agencies to investigate the incident with a view to arresting and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The Tuesday attack on Tse-Umelai village by suspected armed bandits claimed four lives and left several others injured.

The Tiv Youth Organisation, in a press statement signed by its President, Isaiah, gave the names of the four persons killed during the attack as Mr Fidelis Yina, Mrs. philomina pius, Mr Clement Akaa and Thaddeus Tsehemba.

Governor Sule, who condemned the incident when he paid a condolence visit to the Osoho of Olosoho, Dr Umar Abubakar Apeshi, over the demise of his mother, described the attack as “a senseless and reprehensible act of violence”.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the entire people of Keana Local Government Area.

In a press statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Governor Sule directed security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Addra quoted Governor Sule as saying, “Our commitment to the protection of lives and property of all citizens, regardless of their tribe or community, is unshakable.

“We are unrelenting in our collaboration with all stakeholders and security agencies towards achieving peaceful coexistence in our state”

Calling for calm, the governor urged citizens of the state to provide security agents with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

He prayed Allah rest the soul of the mother of the paramount ruler, and grant her aljannat Firdausi and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.