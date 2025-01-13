Share

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has opened up on his decision to change his position on the controversial tax reform bill currently being scrutinized by the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, the Governor emphasized that his initial opposition was not to tax reforms in general but to specific provisions in the original version of the bill.

He commended the House of Representatives, particularly Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, for addressing the issues raised and creating room for thorough scrutiny.

“Our goal has been achieved. We wanted the bill to be carefully reviewed, not rushed through in its original form.

READ ALSO:

“Now that there is room for further scrutiny, I must commend the lawmakers for their handling of the matter,” he stated.

Governor Sule also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader tax reform initiatives but expressed concerns from northern governors regarding the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He explained that removing VAT from FAAC allocations would disproportionately affect states with lower derivation revenues, such as Nasarawa.

Also, he noted that 60% of VAT revenue would go to derivation, disadvantaging many northern states.

Drawing from his corporate experience, Sule explained the complexities of tracking VAT accurately, especially when goods are ordered in one state but consumed or distributed in others.

While endorsing the need for tax reforms, Governor Sule stressed the importance of fairness and transparency in implementation to ensure that all states benefit equitably.

Share

Please follow and like us: