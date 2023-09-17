Gov Sule Chides PDP Over Claim His Working Visit To Wike Is To Seek Help On Nasarawa Guber Poll

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has debunked the claim by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that his recent working visit to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike was to seek help to influence the tribunal judgement of the March 18 governorship election.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lafia, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said contrary to the claim by the opposition, the governor’s recent working visit to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike was to seek further collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory administration to build metro line from Apo-Keffi and 13,000 hectares Gurku/Kabusu mega city which is 5kilometwrs away from Maitama, Abuja

He said that Governor Sule was not in any way surprised by the antics of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its style of it’s politics, saying the governor viewed PDP’s falsehood as normal behaviour of the opposition.

According to the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Governor Abdullahi Sule has continued to drive the state on the path of progress and development In all spheres, especially in the areas of security, infrastructure, industrialization, investment, health, education, human capital development, agriculture, among other sectors of the economy.

Comrade Ahemba said Governor Sule has remained steadfast and has vehemently refused to join issues with the opposition, saying the press conference became necessary to put the record straight to the members of the public so as not to be misled by the opposition in the state.

He said “Our attention has been drawn to a media publication wherein the State Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Francis Orogu was quoted to have called on His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the North-Central Governors’ Forum not to drag President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike and others into Nasarawa politics”

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule is not in any way surprised at this deliberate falsehood by the opposition party as such has been the antics of the opposition party in the State and its style of politics, which the Governor views as a normal behaviour of any opposition political party, especially one that had suffered defeat at Governorship elections for four (4) consecutive times and at the verge of suffering another defeat at the Tribunal”

” While the government of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule remains steadfast and shall resist being dragged into joining issues with the opposition under whatever guise, we consider it pertinent to put records straight for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, who might be misled by the serial false alarms which have seemingly become the hallmark of opposition politics in the State”

“It is on record that, since assumption of office as the fourth democratically elected Governor of Nasarawa State on May 29th 2019, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has continued to drive the State on the path of progress and development in all spheres, specifically in the areas of security, infrastructure, industrialization, investment, human capital development, agriculture, health, and education, among other sectors of the economy”

He said that Governor Suke and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) have tremendous respect for the judiciary and its ability to dispense justice.