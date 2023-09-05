Gov Sule Charges NYSC Members On Nation Building

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has charged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state to contribute their quota to nation-building by serving the nation diligently during their service year.

He gave the charge on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream II orientation course held at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Jafaru Ango tasked the corps members posted the state to put in their best by contributing their quota in nation-building.

He also called on them to ensure the effective use of the skills and training gotten from the orientation exercise by putting such skills into good use in their various Places of Primary Assignments (PPA).

Sule said “Also play your role in nation-building without bitterness or rancour as these are emotions capable of limiting you from achieving optimally in life”

“In addition, as you move into various communities in Nasarawa state, you will find the right environment to live and work. Get yourself occupied to avoid unnecessary journeys”

“Many corps members have lost their lives through preventable and avoidable road accidents. Your parents and the nation have invested much in you and are waiting to reap the dividends,”

The governor said he was happy that the orientation exercise had retained the same rich content that has produced service-ready corps members who have selflessly supported his administration’s developmental efforts in Nasarawa state.

The governor urged them to accept their postings to every part of the state with open minds and assured them of his administration’s statutory responsibility for their welfare, security and general well-being.

He, therefore assured the corps members of the total support, friendly and peace-loving nature of the people of the state in making their stay in the state fruit to enable them to contribute their quota to nation-building.

Earlier Nasarawa state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of the orientation exercise.

He expressed joy that out of a total of 1744 corps members who participated in the orientation course, no casualty was recorded in any camp activities undertaken by the corps members.

“I am particularly happy to announce that since their arrival on camp, these corps members have exhibited a great sense of maturity, discipline and adaptability to camp life.

“Their patriotic comportment, obedience to camp rules and their cooperation with camp officials have gone a long way in the realization of another successful orientation exercise”

He urged the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and not lobby to be reposted but rather settle down and start imparting their host communities where they are posted as they have been trained to do.

He applauded governor Sule for his support for the scheme and welfare of corps members and also thanked corps employers, parents and other stakeholders of the scheme for the support they have been rendering to the corps members deployed to the state.