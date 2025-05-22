Gov Sule Challenges Ethnic Nationalities To Preserve Cultural Identity

Share

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged ethnic nationalities in the North Central region to preserve and promote their rich cultural heritage and values for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking in Jos during the celebration of 2025 International Museum Day, which focused on the culture of the Eggon people of Nasarawa State, Governor Sule emphasized the importance of cultural preservation in maintaining a sense of identity and continuity with the past, while laying the foundation for a stronger future.

He warned that cultural extinction could result from factors such as globalization, declining use of native languages, and the abandonment of traditional practices. The governor commended the Jos Museum and Monuments for the initiative aimed at promoting and showcasing the Eggon culture to the world.

Also speaking at the event, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, lamented the removal of History as a subject from Nigeria’s school curriculum, describing its replacement with Civic Education as worrisome.

He urged the federal government to urgently restore History to the curriculum, warning that failure to do so could lead to a gradual erosion of the nation’s cultural identity.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), commended the Eggon people’s cultural presentation, stating, “The world must recognize the Eggon not just in number, but in quality.”

Similarly, the Aren Eggon and Chairman of the Nasarawa Eggon Traditional Council, His Royal Highness Justice Ahmed Alaku (rtd), emphasized the importance of museums in preserving cultural heritage.

He said 2025 event offered a unique opportunity to promote Eggon heritage and bring global visibility to the Eggon land and people.

On his part, the President of the Eggon Community Development Association (ECDA), Dr. Mandy Abuluya, encouraged all ethnic groups in Nigeria to make concerted efforts to promote and preserve their unique cultures. He noted that doing so would foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the country’s diverse traditions.

Highlights of the event included traditional Eggon dance performances, exhibitions of cultural artifacts, displays of historical sites, folklore presentations, and a showcase of traditional dishes.

