Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called for increased partnership among African countries in the continent as panacea for development and economic prosperity.

Governor Sule made the call during in an Investment Roundtable at the House of Lords hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma, Member, UK House of Lords and Chaired by H.E Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of Tanzania in London.

He posited that countries must leverage development economes in their areas of strength and competitive advantage to solve the daunting challenges confronting their people.

The Investment Roundtable was hosted on the second day of the African Leadership Summit in London to discuss investment opportunities.

The governor who spoke exhaustively about the many investment opportunities that abound in Nasarawa state, gave convincing reasons why the reforms taking place in the state has made Nasarawa a trusted and secured investment destination in Nigeria.

New Telegraph gathered from the MD/CEO of Nasarawa investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Barr. Ibrahim Abdullahi who is also attending the summit in London said that several business leaders who attended the session have indicated various interests in visiting Nasarawa to explore business opportunities.