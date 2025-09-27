Gov Sule Calls For Establishment Of Special Courts For Corruption Cases

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, has called on the National Assembly to establish special courts dedicated to handling corruption cases in the country.

Governor Sule made this call on Friday at the combined passing-out parade of 404 cadets of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) held at the Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College in Ende Hills, Akwanga Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Sule commended the EFCC for its rigorous training program and its successes in the anti-corruption fight, which resulted in over 4,000 convictions last year.

He, however, expressed concern that the impact of the work was being undermined by delays in the justice system.

Governor Sule stated that cases often took too long, risking the possibility that individuals charged with corruption might escape justice and that the EFCC could lose interest in prosecuting old cases.

He emphasised that creating a special court would speed up the hearing and determination of corruption cases, a reform that is particularly timely as the nation is currently engaged in a process to review its 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO

According to him, the ongoing review presents a window of opportunity for the National Assembly to consider and enact significant changes to strengthen national institutions.

Governor Sule expressed confidence that demonstrating a serious and efficient judicial process for corruption will significantly enhance Nigeria’s reputation on the global stage, showing the world that the nation is serious about tackling graft.

He congratulated the 294 detective superintendents and 110 detective inspectors for their resilience and successful completion of their training.

Suke also thanked the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for his commitment to integrity and commended the members of the National Assembly for their past support, urging them to take this further step to strengthen the fight against corruption.

“I call on the members of the National Assembly to consider a special court to try cases of corruption in the country. Once we do that, then we can have a country that people are happy with.

“For some of us who have lived outside our country, we know that other countries see us as if we are not serious. The moment we have convictions in managing these kinds of cases, then the world is going to take us seriously.

“Fighting crime in Nigeria, especially corruption, is not an easy task. Last year alone, the EFCC was able to get over 4000 convictions. The commission is presently managing about 18, 000 cases of corruption in Nigeria.

“In addition to that, they have thousands of ongoing investigations that have not yet been taken to court. They have several thousand petitions brought to the commission that are yet to be taken.

“I also want to commend the Chairman and the management of the EFCC, not only for this rigorous training but for your belief in Nigeria. Indeed, we have a President who believes in Nigeria, which is the reason for the change of the national anthem. So that every Nigerian will be given equal opportunity, and every Nigerian should be proud of Nigeria.

“Fighting crime in Nigeria, especially corruption, is not an easy task. Last year alone, the EFCC was able to get over 4000 convictions. Managing about 18, 000 cases of corruption in Nigeria.

“In addition to that, they have thousands of ongoing investigations that have not yet been taken to court. They have several thousand petitions brought to the commission that are yet to be taken. For you going into this, please prepare yourself that you are going into an assignment for the benefit of Nigeria.”