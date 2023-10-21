Gov Sule Assures Support For Federal College Of Education, Technical Keana Takeoff

Nassarawa State Government has assured critical stakeholders of Keana and the management team of the newly established Federal College of Education, Technical in Keana of the state support of government to fast track the immediate take-off of the institution.

Governor Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance yesterday in Lafia when he received a coalition of critical stakeholders, pioneer Provost and Registrar as well as traditional rulers from Keana led by the Osana of Keana, His Royal Highness, Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo (II) who were in his office to appreciate him for his critical contributions in siting the institution in Keana and as well sought support for immediate take-off of the institution.

” While I congratulate you, I heard all your requests. Naturally, a new institution coming up like this requires a lot of support from the state government for it to take off – I am mindful of that ” The Governor noted.

He promised that the government through Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) will fast-track the processing of all relevant titled documents on the expanse of land donated by the Keana community as a permanent site free of charge to show the federal government the state’s commitment to the take-off of the new institution.

The governor also congratulated the people of Keana for having the rare privilege of having the required professionals within Keana to man the institution as a pioneer management team, a feat that alluded the people of Akwanga who had never gotten such an opportunity to have an indigenous person as the Provost College of Education Akwanga until he came on board as governor.

” I also congratulate the Provost and Registrar as well as other management team – because it is not easy to site an institution and also find people from the same locality who are going to be the pioneer leaders of the institution…

” Keana has always been identified as one of the few places in Nasarawa State that is concentrated with people who have the; capacity, the competence, the education and the experience put together ” The Governor pointed out.

Sule also gave a positive nod for the ceding of the current Keana School for the Deaf as a temporary take-off site for the Federal College of Education, Technical in Keana – while aggregating and articulating necessary administrative and technical support that are exigencies of the moment for immediate take-off of the institution as state contributions.

In his brief remarks during the visit, the pioneer Provost of the Federal Government College of Education, Technical – Keana Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ogwuzebe explained that the Act that Established the College was Assented to President Muhammadu Buhari on February 8, 2023.

He stressed that the Act was subsequently Gazetted in Government Notice 7 No.29 Volume 1 of February 13, 2023. Whereas, the academic programmes approved for the College are: technical instruction and training in technical and vocational education, special education, applied science, social sciences, humanity, acts and management sciences.

Ogwuzebe noted that all these courses are meant to service the special needs of the state and that the pioneer management team are working vigorously fast track the take-off of the institution hence their plea for the state government to donate the School for the Deaf in Keana as temporary take off site.

The Provost equally sought financial support from the state to enable the management team to meet basic obligations and equally appealed for the provision of operational vehicles, 300KVA Power Generating set to light up the environment and help in the area of acquiring all titled documents for the expanse of land the community donated as a permanent site.

Earlier, while stating the purpose of their visit, His Royal Highness, Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo (II) who led the delegation of eminent sons and daughters as well as traditional rulers within his domain during the visit appreciated the Governor for his efforts in fas