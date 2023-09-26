Gov Sule Approves Renovation Of NUJ Office In Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has approved the renovation of the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ibrahim Agbolo, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa state council at the NUJ press centre yesterday in Lafia.

According to the commissioner, the governor had graciously approved the renovation of the Secretariat because of the critical role members of the union are playing toward propagating the policies and programmes of the state government to the outside world.

He said, ” The renovation will cover total upgrading of the structure and installation of the state of the art facilities at the centre to make it a modern building”

Speaking on the aim of the visit, Agbolo said the visit was to familiarise with the leadership of the union and other critical stakeholders in the information sector with a view to strengthening the existing partnership.

He added, ” This is my first official assignment outside the ministry and I have decided to start with the union because of how important journalists are to us”

“We are going to work with you and other critical stakeholders to propagate the things that the state government has been doing across the state”

“You know, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done a lot and is still doing much in different sectors of the economy to better the lives of the citizens,” the commissioner added.

Agbolo further said that the governor has invested a lot in security, infrastructures, agriculture, education, youth and women empowerment, and human capital development among others.

Responding, NUJ chairman in Nasarawa state, Comr. Salihu Mohammed-Alkali commended the commissioner and his team for the visit and recognition.

He said that the gesture by the governor to remodel and upgrade the press centre would never be forgotten by the entirety of journalists in the state.

The Nasarawa NUJ boss, therefore, assured the commissioner that journalists in the state would continue to do their work professionally devoid of sentiment.

“NUJ and by extension, all journalists will collaborate with the state government and other stakeholders to propagate its activities with a view to making the state better,” the Chairman added.