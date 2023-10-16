Gov Sule Appeals Tribunal Judgement, Lists 27 Grounds 

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has appealed the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) that anullified his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Sule listed 27 grounds to fault the judgement of the Justice Ezekiel Ajayi-led tribunal delivered virtually on Monday October 2nd, 2023.

The notice of appeal dated October 15, 2023, a copy which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, was filed at the Makurdi Division of the Appeal Court.

theirs by the appeal urged the Appellate Court to set aside the decision of the lower court and affirm his election victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The document showed that joined in the appeal are David Emmanuel Ombugadu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced Sule Audu Alhaji as winner of the election, but unsatisfied with the declaration, Ombugadu of the PDP approached the Election Petition Tribunal to seek redress over alleged malpractices.

The Tribunal in a splited Judgement declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, David Ombugad as the lawfully elected governor of the State. This, governor Sule rejected.