Gov Slashes Red Line Fares By 30%

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said Lagosians would now enjoy a 30 per cent reduction on the red line transportation fare.

The governor, who made this known during the inauguration of the Abule Egba Bus Terminal, said the fare was reduced because the state government wanted the red line transportation system to be accessible and affordable.

In his address, Sanwo-olu said: “About six years ago, we pledged to the people of Lagos State to upgrade our public transportation system with modern, sustainable infrastructure to enable them meet up their daily aspirations.

“Today, we are here in Agege to handover to the people another public infrastructure that will aid their seamless commuting from here to other parts of Lagos and perhaps to other parts of our country, Nigeria.

“This infrastructure reflects our commitment to continuously enhance public transportation systems, strengthening connectivity, and improving the overall experience for commuters.

We are dedicated to taking ongoing steps to advance and modernize transportation across the State. In addition to the Blue and Red Rail Lines in operation, we have initiated moves to kick start the 68-kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone and the 60-kilometre Purple Line from the Redemption Camp in Ogun State to Volkswagen area on the Lagos Badagry Expressway to connect with the Blue Line.

“You will recall that before the close of 2024, I signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to bring the Green Line to life.

The Green Line will link Marina to key areas like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and other communities along the Lekki-Epe corridor and it is projected to move more than one million passengers daily when demand for its service peaks.

The rail line is envisioned to redefine the public transport system in Lagos. “ Sanwo-Olu also noted that the rail systems are currently contributing to the mobility of Lagosians, adding that the state government will further enhance bus services.

He said they are anticipating the arrival of new CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses and electric buses by the third quarter of 2025, saying the additions will expand the current fleet, increase availability of buses and reduce waiting time at bus stops for commuters.

