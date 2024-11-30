Gov Sani Strengthens Administration With New Appointments

Share

In a move aimed at revitalizing his administration and enhancing service delivery, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced a series of key appointments across various sectors in the state.

Among those appointed in a statement issued on Saturday is James Atung Kanyip, who now serves as Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed has been named Commissioner for Finance while Barde Yunana Markus assumes the position of Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs.

Farida Abubakar Ahmed has been appointed Executive Director (Radio) at the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), a step toward strengthening the state’s communication and media landscape.

Vitus Azuka Ewuzie joins the administration as Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters, while Francis Damina has been appointed Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, a role crucial for informed decision-making and policy formulation.

In addition, Hon. Victor Mathew Bobai takes on the position of Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs, focusing on fostering public engagement.

Abdulmutallib Isah has been named Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, and Abdulhaleem Ishaq Ringim assumes the role of Special Assistant on Economic Matters, where he is expected to contribute to economic development strategies.

Governor Sani emphasized that these appointments align with his vision to strengthen governance and improve service delivery in Kaduna State.

He expressed confidence in the appointees’ abilities to deliver on their mandates and urged them to work tirelessly in advancing the administration’s goals for the benefit of the people.

