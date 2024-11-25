Gov Sani Speaks On Prioritizing Education In Northern Nigeria

Share

Governor Sani Ubah of Kaduna State has said its administration is prioritizing improving access to quality education and addressing infrastructure gaps, which he described as key challenges facing the education sector in northern Nigeria.

The Governor who made this known on Monday at the Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROOSC) Start-Up Workshop recognized the high number of out-of-school children, including those with disabilities, as a critical obstacle to achieving inclusive development.

Sani further noted that his administration has built 62 new secondary schools, comprising 39 Junior and 23 Senior Secondary Schools, across the three Senatorial zones to cater to the growing education needs of the state.

The governor also said that 2,000 qualified teachers have been recruited, awaiting deployment to these newly completed schools, to ensure effective teaching and learning.

READ ALSO

According to him, the government has distributed 1,482,816 instructional materials and trained over 26,000 Teachers, Head Teachers, and School Support Officers on basic computer skills, classroom management, literacy and numeracy skills and school management information systems.

“We set out to tackle the key challenges in the educational sector in Kaduna State in six ways:

“Improving access, building, and rehabilitating education infrastructure to ensure a conducive learning environment.

“Building capacity of teachers, harnessing the capacity of ICT to improve access, quality and management of education, prioritizing girl – child education, and strengthening security in the state.

“Recognizing the continued demand for quality education, approval has been given for the construction of an additional 50 secondary schools across the state.

“The procurement process for this ambitious project is currently in its advanced stages

“Upon completion, these new schools are expected to enrol over 100,000 students, further solidifying Kaduna State’s commitment to providing inclusive and accessible education for all,” he added.

“The administration has also constructed 2,326 new classrooms, renovated 707 classrooms, supplied 30,742 two-seater pupil’s furniture, provided 3,704 Teachers Furniture, and constructed 918 VIP Cubicle Toilets and 51 hand pump boreholes in schools across the state.” the statement reads partly

Share

Please follow and like us: