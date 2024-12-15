Gov Sani Reopens Kaduna Market After 10-Year Closure

Share

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, on Sunday. reopened the Kidandan market in Giwa Local Government Area after a decade-long closure caused by banditry and insecurity.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Kila, Governor Sani stressed the crucial role of peace in achieving development by urging community members to embrace reconciliation and explore peaceful resolutions to their differences.

Highlighting the role of the state’s Peace Dialogue Group, the Governor assured that agreements with repentant bandits are honoured, thus sustaining the newfound peace.

The markets’ restoration reflects the state government’s commitment to restoring stability and reviving the local economy.

“Peace is an invaluable asset. It is the key to progress and development. Conflict destroys, while peace builds.

“We are one people. Though we may have differences, there are peaceful ways to resolve issues. Let us collectively say no to violence and conflict and work towards a prosperous future for Giwa Local Government.” Sani said.

