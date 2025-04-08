Gov Sani Releases N3.8bn For Gratuities, Death Benefits, Pension Arrears

Share

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the release of N3.8 billion to the State Pension Bureau for the immediate payment of gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, Governor Sani said the decision was taken on compassionate grounds, following appeals by pensioners and families of deceased civil servants affected by the ongoing pension verification exercise.

The Governor noted that while the verification exercise is necessary to remove “Ghost” pensioners from the state’s payroll and ensure efficient use of limited resources, he acknowledged the negative impact it has had on some genuine beneficiaries.

READ ALSO:

He, therefore, directed the Pension Bureau to commence immediate payment to verified pensioners and families of the deceased.

“It is in furtherance of my unwavering commitment to the welfare of our pensioners that I am determined to clean up the payroll, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions,” the Governor said.

He emphasized that senior citizens who devoted their lives to public service deserve dignity and comfort in retirement and assured them of the speedy conclusion of the verification exercise to facilitate consistent pension disbursements.

Governor Sani also expressed appreciation to pensioners for their patience, resilience, and continued support for his administration.

He revealed that since assuming office in May 2023, his government has disbursed a total of N6.6 billion in gratuities, death benefits, and accrued pension rights.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of senior citizens and ensuring transparency and accountability in managing the state’s pension system.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

