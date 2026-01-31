Gov Sani Receives Canterbury Archbishop In Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has received on courtesy visit, the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Portal Welby at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

During the visit on Friday, the cleric lauded the state’s notable journey from conflict to peace.

The Archbishop who was in Kaduna as the Guest Speaker at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Convocation Lecture reflected on his first trip to Kaduna in 2002.

He recalled the period as being characterised by severe ethno-religious tensions and recurring crises in the state.

Archbishop Welby described the contrast between the situation back then and now in Kaduna as striking.

He acknowledged the relative peace, unity, and stability that now define public life in Kaduna State, the progress he described as significant and encouraging.

The Cleric explained that this remarkable transformation informed his decision to visit the Government House in order to acknowledge the efforts of Governor Sani’s administration and also to further encourage the sustenance of reconciliation and social cohesion.

In his response, Governor Sani expressed deep appreciation to the Archbishop for such honour and his thoughtful observations.

Additionally, he used the occasion to explain the Kaduna Peace Model.

According to the governor, the model brings to fore an approach anchored on dialogue, inclusion, equity, and fairness.

He said that in the past two and a half years, the Kaduna Peace Model has produced measurable outcomes, including the absence of ethno-religious conflict in a state previously associated with division.

According to him, the progress was the result of deliberate governance choices and a firm commitment to preventing identity differences from becoming sources of instability.

Governor Sani told the Archbishop that his administration has prioritised inclusive governance, dialogue over discord, and development that reaches all communities.

These principles have however helped replace fear with trust and suspicion with shared purpose.