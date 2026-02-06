Gov Sani Receives 183 Rescued Worshippers In Kaduna

The 183 worshippers abducted from the Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom, 18 days after they were kidnapped by bandits during a church service on January 18.

The victims were received by Governor Uba Sani yesterday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna. Receiving the worshippers alongside heads of security agencies, top Kaduna State Government officials and community leaders, the governor described the occasion as “a day of joy for the state”.

He said the safe return of all the abducted worshippers vindicated the quiet but relentless efforts of the state government and security agencies. Governor Sani described the kidnapping as a shock, particularly after what he said had been over two years of sustained peace resulting from close collaboration between the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to protect lives and property.

He explained that following the incident on January 18, the state government immediately mobilised all relevant security formations and stakeholders with a single objective: to ensure the safe return of every victim. The governor commended President Bola Tinubu, whom he said personally monitored developments from the first day, repeatedly calling to express concern and provide leadership support.

He also praised the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for working closely with the state to coordinate the rescue efforts. Governor Sani further lauded the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, the Nigerian Army, the Police and other security agencies for what he described as “exceptional collaboration” throughout the operation.

“For us in Kaduna, even one person abducted is unacceptable. That is why we refused to join issues or politicise the situation. Our focus was to bring everyone back alive,” he said. Providing a breakdown, the governor said 183 persons were initially abducted.

Eleven were released earlier and hospitalised, 83 regained their freedom days later, while the remaining 89 were rescued on Wednesday. “Today, we would not be sitting here if even one person was still missing.

I can say without contradiction that all those abducted have returned,” he declared. Governor Sani also disclosed that he had requested the establishment of a military base around the Kajuru–Kachia axis, particularly the Rijana general area along the Kaduna–Abuja corridor, to strengthen security. He said President Tinubu had already given assurances that the request would be granted.

The governor added that the state government had commenced construction of a road linking Kurmin Wali to the main road, alongside plans to build a hospital and a skills acquisition centre for the community.