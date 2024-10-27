Gov Sani Makes Fresh Appointments

Share

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani over the weekend made a new appointment to his cabinet.

The Governor approved the appointment of Mallam Ibraheem Musa as his Chief Press Secretary.

According to a statement issued by Fabian Ugochukwu Okoye, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Research, Documentation & Strategy, Musa previously served as a Media Consultant to Governor Sani and held the position of Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the prior administration.

Additional appointments include Engr. Shuaibu Kabir Bello as Managing Director of the Kaduna Mining Development Company (KMDC), Iliya Timbuak as Managing Director of the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency, Dr John Danfulani as Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Residents Identity Management Agency (KADRIMA), and Mohammed Mubarak as Acting Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Other newly appointed officials are Aliyu Saeed, Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Kaduna Mining Development Company (KMDC), Hon. Shehu Usman Ibrahim as Special Assistant for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Falmata Abacha as Senior Special Assistant for Social Investment; Abdulhamid Abdullahi Makarfi as Executive Director of Operations at the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), Iyal Auwal Yahaya as Executive Director of Finance and Administration at KADEDA, and Bashir Tijjani Babajo as Special Assistant for Special Duties.

In extending his congratulations to the newly appointed individuals, Governor Sani urged them to utilize their expertise and capabilities to enhance the development efforts in Kaduna State.

