Gov Sani Hosts Kaduna Exco To Iftar

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani on Sunday, March 1st, 2026, hosted members of the Kaduna State Executive Council to an Iftar at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The governor disclosed this in a social media post on Monday.

According to him, the Iftar provided an opportunity to reflect on shared responsibilities and to recommit to serving the best interests of Kaduna State.

“While we are proud of the progress recorded so far, we remain focused on consolidating these gains and delivering even greater impact.

“Our administration will continue to work tirelessly for the people, ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community across the State. We remain steadfast in our commitment to inclusiveness, fairness, justice, and equity in all that we do,” he said.