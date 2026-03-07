Gov Sani Hosts Journalists To Iftar In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani on Friday, 7 March hosted media practitioners and veteran journalists in the state to an Iftar dinner at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Abdulgafar Alabelewe.

The gathering provided a platform for deep reflection on the indispensable role of the media in nurturing democracy, sustaining public trust, and shaping informed citizenry.

READ ALSO:

The NUJ Chairman and other speakers commended Governor Sani administration’s inclusive governance approach and also acknowledged the tangible progress achieved by the governor in restoring peace, stability, and confidence across the State.

Jn his remark, the governor expressed profound gratitude to the journalists for their professionalism, integrity, and dedication to objective reportage.

“A vibrant and responsible press is not merely a conduit of information; it is a guardian of transparency, accountability, and civic engagement, essential for the flourishing of a democratic society,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to uphold and protect press freedom.

“We will continue to strengthen collaboration with media organizations to ensure citizens are well informed and that constructive feedback from the people, whose mandate we serve, continually shapes our governance,” the governor added.