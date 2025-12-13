Gov Sani Hosts Defence Minister, Pledges Deeper Security Collaboration

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Defence and Nigeria’s armed forces to enhance security and protect lives across the state.

Governor Sani gave the assurance while receiving the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), during a courtesy visit in Kaduna.

He congratulated the minister on his appointment and described it as well deserved, noting that effective cooperation between the state and federal security institutions remains critical to sustaining peace.

According to the governor, discussions during the meeting focused on boosting ongoing security operations, improving intelligence sharing, and strengthening support systems for military and security personnel deployed within the state.

He stressed that the safety and well-being of Kaduna residents remain his administration’s top priority, adding that the state government would continue to work closely with federal authorities to ensure long-term stability.

Governor Sani also expressed appreciation for the defence minister’s commendation of Kaduna residents, noting that citizens of the state have consistently supported security agencies during challenging periods.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s defence architecture would be further strengthened, translating into improved peace, resilience and development for Kaduna State and the country at large.