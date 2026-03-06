Gov Sani Flags Off 102 Schools, Renovation Of 170 Others

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Thursday, 5 March, 2026 performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 102 new schools and the renovation of 170 existing schools and learning centres across the state’s 23 Local Government Areas under the Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROOSC) Project.

The governor said the project is part of his administration’s efforts to expand access to quality education and reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday, the governor said education remains central to his administration’s development agenda since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

He described education as the most powerful tool for social mobility, economic growth, and long-term stability.

According to him, deliberate reforms and strategic investments in the education sector have already produced measurable outcomes.

He disclosed that the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna State has dropped from about 550,000 to 187,720 in the past two years.

Also, he added that the government is determined to reduce the figure to zero within the next year.

“Within two years, we have reduced the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna State from about 550,000 to 187,720. In the next one year, our administration is determined to bring the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna State to zero.

“Our administration has also made substantial investments in education infrastructure and the overall learning environment,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration has also made significant investments in education infrastructure and learning conditions across the state.

He said 62 new secondary schools have already been constructed across the three senatorial zones, while work has commenced on 50 additional schools to meet the growing demand for access to quality education.

Sani further explained that the government has built and renovated hundreds of classrooms, supplied more than 81,000 units of furniture, improved water and sanitation facilities in schools, and established vocational training centres to promote skills-based education.

He expressed appreciation to development partners, including the Islamic Development Bank, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Global Partnership for Education, Education Above All, and Save the Children International, for supporting Kaduna State’s efforts to expand access to education and improve learning outcomes.

The governor also commended community leaders, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders for their support.

“The encouraging presence and support of community leaders, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and development partners at today’s ceremony further reinforces our determination to ensure that development reaches every part of Kaduna State. We remain resolute in building an education system that leaves no child behind,” he added.