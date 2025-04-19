Gov Sani Congratulates Christians On Easter Celebration

Share

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Saturday congratulated Christians in the state and across the country on this year’s Easter celebration.

The governor who made this known in a statement to commemorate the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ urged Christians to use the celebration to pray for his administration and that of President Tinubu

The governor also urged citizens to join hands in acts of charity, sharing meals, offering counsel, and extending helping hands to the less fortunate, vulnerable, and displaced.

He noted that the President needs the prayers, understanding, and support of citizens as he navigates economic, social, and political challenges on the path to national renewal.

He emphasised that his administration remains committed to service above self, ensuring that every policy, project, and program is designed with the welfare of citizens as the primary objective.

He said, “This season calls us to embrace the core Christian values of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness. As we draw inspiration from these ideals, let us work hand in hand to build a more harmonious, peaceful, and inclusive society.

“The governor’s commitment to the people of Kaduna State is evident in his administration’s efforts to drive transformation in rural areas, upgrade urban infrastructure, strengthen security, revitalize the economy, and invest in human capital.

“Our youth and women empowerment initiatives are designed to lift everyone, regardless of ethnicity or creed, because our vision is clear about a Kaduna state where all communities live and thrive together in harmony.

“From the highlands of Zangon Kataf to the plains of Birnin Gwari, from Kaduna metropolis to the boundaries of Jema’a, our commitment is unwavering.

“In the true spirit of Easter, which is associated with compassion and generosity, let us not forget those who are less fortunate.

“As we rejoice this Easter, let our unity be our anthem and our diversity our strength. May the blessings of peace, progress, and sustainable development abound in our dear State, Kaduna, and our nation, Nigeria.”

