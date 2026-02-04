Gov Sani Commissions 22km Pambeguwa-Kahuta-Kauru Road

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani on Tuesday commissioned a 22-kilometre asphaltic road running from Pambeguwa through Kahuta to Kauru, including a three-span water bridge linking Kubau and Kauru Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Sani said the project reflects purposeful governance anchored on accountability, foresight, and long-term impact.

“It was with a profound sense of honour and responsibility that I commissioned the 22-kilometre asphaltic road running from Pambeguwa through Kahuta to Kauru.

“This project stands as a tangible expression of our administration’s resolve to deliver infrastructure that is purposeful, responsive, and anchored in the lived realities of our people,” Sani said.

The governor while speaking on the infrastructural growth carried out by his administration, disclosed that since his assumption of office, 140 road construction projects spanning over 1,335 kilometres across Kaduna State’s three senatorial zones have been been constructed.

Sani described the effort as one of the most ambitious infrastructure programmes in the history of Kaduna State.

He noted that the Pambeguwa-Kahuta-Kauru road holds exceptional importance, as it links Kubau and Kauru Local Government Areas, connects Zones One and Three, and provides critical access to no fewer than 46 farming communities.

“By delivering this critical link, we are advancing fairness in development, reducing travel time and costs, stimulating local commerce, and strengthening agricultural productivity, which remains the lifeblood of our rural economy.”

According to the governor, many of the benefiting communities had remained isolated since the 1970s, with limited access to markets, healthcare services, and educational opportunities.

“This road also corrects a legacy of neglect. Kauru is among twelve local governments that had not benefited from a completed road project for over twelve years.

“This road opens vital access for farming communities that have endured decades of isolation. Today, that long wait has ended,” he said.