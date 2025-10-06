Gov Sani Approves N2.3bn For Payment Of Pension

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the release of ₦2.321 billion for the settlement of pension entitlements, gratuities and death benefits to retirees and families of deceased civil servants across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, made this disclosure on Sunday, stating that the disbursement covers accrued rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and Gratuity/Death Benefits under the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The statement noted that the welfare of pensioners remains a top priority of the State government, stressing that regular and timely payments will continue to ease the hardship of senior citizens.

READ ALSO

“With this payment, Kaduna State has now paid out ₦6.678bn in 2025 and a total of ₦13.5bn in the last two years of the present administration,” the statement noted.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Balarabe – Kaduna State Pension Bureau, noted that the latest batch will benefit 661 retirees and families across state and local governments, with ₦1.736bn for Accrued Rights of 511 retirees under the CPS, and ₦585m for gratuities and death benefits to 315 pensioners and next-of-kin under the DBS.

The bureau further explained that for those under the Contributory Pension Scheme, their accrued rights will be credited directly into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) with their respective Pension Fund Administrators, while pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme will soon be invited for screening and verification before payment.

It also stated that Governor Sani has consistently maintained that ensuring dignity for retirees is not just a statutory obligation, but a moral responsibility of government.