Gov Sani Advocates State-Federal Collaboration To Tackle Insecurity

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to effectively tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

He made the call while delivering a Distinguished Lecture at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, themed “The Role of State Governments in Overcoming Insecurity in Nigeria.”

The lecture, attended by policymakers, diplomats, and scholars, focused on reimagining Nigeria’s security architecture through subnational innovation, inclusion, and leadership.

READ ALSO:

In his address, Governor Sani showcased the Kaduna Peace Model, describing it as a homegrown, people-centred approach that anchors security in dialogue, inclusion, community policing, and socioeconomic renewal.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, we have confronted insecurity not merely with force but with foresight, by tackling the structural roots of conflict: poverty, exclusion, and hopelessness,” the governor said.

He outlined how his administration has implemented initiatives such as senatorial peace councils, local vigilante empowerment, infrastructure renewal, and expanded access to education and healthcare, which have restored stability to communities once plagued by violence.

Governor Sani noted that these interventions have yielded tangible results, farmlands have reopened, schools are operational, and economic activities have resumed.

He added that Kaduna’s progress recently earned international recognition, citing the United Kingdom’s revision of Kaduna’s travel advisory from “Red” to “Amber.”

The Kaduna Governor further stressed that lasting peace depends on cooperative federalism, where all levels of government act as partners in purpose rather than rivals in jurisdiction.

He also reiterated his support for the creation of state police, describing it as a “necessary reform for a nation as diverse and dynamic as Nigeria.”

Governor Sani commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership and support for state-level peace and development initiatives.

He also expressed appreciation to the NIIA for providing a platform for dialogue and for recognising Kaduna’s achievements in peacebuilding.

“Our story affirms a timeless truth: with vision, courage, and collaboration, peace is not a dream deferred; it is a destiny within reach,” he added.