Gov Reaffirms Equal Opportunity, Hosts Ramadan Iftar In Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and equal opportunities for all residents of the state.

He made this known when he hosted members of various communities to a Ramadan Iftar organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Resident Communities and IDPs, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman Dmas, at the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies auditorium.

The event brought together leaders and members of various resident communities living in Sokoto State, providing them with the opportunity to break their Ramadan fast together in an atmosphere of unity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

The governor was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, who delivered the governor’s message to the gathering.

In his remarks, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa described Ramadan as a period that promotes compassion, generosity, and understanding among people, stressing that the values of the holy month should encourage stronger unity among communities.

He conveyed Governor Aliyu’s appreciation to members of the resident communities for the support they gave him during the electioneering campaign, noting that their encouragement and cooperation contributed significantly to his emergence as governor.

Sifawa stated that the governor remains committed to running an inclusive government that recognises and respects all communities residing in the state.

He added that under the present administration, there is no discrimination against any resident community in accessing public services such as education and healthcare.

The Secretary to the State Government commended the Office of the Special Adviser on Resident Communities and IDPs for organising the special Iftar, describing it as a commendable initiative that strengthens the relationship between the government and members of the resident communities.

Hajiya Maryam Suleiman Dmas, the Special Adviser, said the Iftar was organised to promote unity and strengthen the relationship between the state government and resident communities.

She commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his support and commitment to the welfare of resident communities in Sokoto State.

Representatives of the resident communities expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture, describing the Iftar as a demonstration of respect, recognition, and commitment to inclusiveness.

The event concluded with the presentation of ₦100,000 and ten bags of rice to each residents’ group and association by the Special Adviser on behalf of the state government.