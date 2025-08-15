Gov Radda Takes 3-Week Leave To Address Health Issues

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday said he will be away from his office for three weeks to address his health issues.

Announcing the development in a statement made available to newsmen, Governor Radda said the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal, has been designated to assume his responsibilities until he returns after three weeks.

Speaking in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, the governor expressed confidence in the ability of his deputy to pilot the affairs of the state in his absence, stating that dedication and commitment will be the same.

He assures the public that all ongoing state programs, initiatives and projects will continue to progress without interruption.

“Taking the necessary steps to prioritise my health is essential so I can continue to serve effectively and make the best decisions for our state.

“The administration looks forward to his return, healthy and ready to continue serving the community”, the statement added.