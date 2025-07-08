Gov Radda Slams ADC Coalition As Recycled Politicians

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has strongly criticized the newly formed opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a gathering of disgruntled political veterans who have no innovative ideas to move Nigeria forward.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program, Radda dismissed the coalition’s credibility and questioned the intentions behind its formation.

“Let’s be realistic. Let’s tell ourselves the truth. The time for deceiving Nigerians is over,” he declared.

READ ALSO:

According to the governor, the coalition is largely composed of politicians who previously held power and failed to deliver meaningful change. He argued that many of the coalition leaders were part of past administrations and are now complaining only because they’ve lost political relevance.

“Who was not in the government in the last regime? We know everyone’s track record. They are now crying and shouting because they are outside of government,” Radda said.

He further challenged the opposition bloc to present a clear and viable plan for governance, especially on critical economic policies such as fuel subsidy removal and fiscal sustainability.

“Let them come and tell Nigerians—are they going to bring the subsidy back? And with what resources are they going to run the government and pay for it?”

The ADC-led coalition recently named former Senate President David Mark as interim chairman, with former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola as secretary and Bolaji Abdullahi as spokesperson a lineup Radda believes reflects a recycled political establishment.

Political analysts say Radda’s remarks echo broader skepticism about the coalition’s ability to mount a credible challenge ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially as Nigerians demand fresh leadership and pragmatic solutions to ongoing economic and security challenges.