Gov Radda Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New SAs

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, on Friday approved the reshuffling of his cabinet members, which includes commissioners and the appointment of two additional Special Advisers (SAs).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, Governor Radda charged all appointees to remain committed to the vision of his administration’s Building Your Future agenda and prioritise service to the people of Katsina State.

The Governor also expressed confidence that the reshuffle will enhance coordination, deepen sectoral expertise, and accelerate the delivery of critical programmes across education, health, agriculture, youth development, women empowerment, and social welfare.

According to the statement, the reshuffle, which takes immediate effect, is aimed at repositioning the administration for improved service delivery and optimal performance across key sectors.

The statement noted that Hon. Adnan Nahabu has been appointed Commissioner for Higher, Vocational and Technical Education, while Prof. Ahmad Muhammad Bakori moves from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to head the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development.

Also, Hon. Aliyu Zakari Shargalle has been redeployed from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Agriculture, while Hon. Zainab Musa Musawa moves from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Jibia takes over as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and Engr. Surajo Yazid Abukur has been appointed as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Hajiya Aisha Aminu, previously Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, now heads the Ministry of Women Affairs.

In addition, Governor Radda appointed Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua as Special Adviser on Nutrition and Welfare Services, and Isa Muhammad Musa as Special Adviser on Cultural Orientation.