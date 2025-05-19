Gov Radda Mourns Ex-Katsina Military Administrator, Akaagerger

Share

The Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, on Monday, mourned the passing of Colonel Joseph Akaagerger, who served meritoriously as Military Administrator of Katsina State from August 1998 to May 1999.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, Radda remembered the immense contributions of Col. Akaagerger to the state during a critical transition period in Nigeria’s history.

The governor also noted that Akaagerger’s life exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, legal brilliance, and unwavering commitment to democratic values.

“In the brief but impactful period he spent steering the affairs of our state, he built bridges that have withstood the test of time. Today, we don’t just mourn a former Military Administrator – we mourn a brother who bound Katsina and Benue with cords of friendship that death cannot sever.

“Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and the good people of Katsina State, expressed condolences to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and the Akaagerger family following the passing of an elder statesman.

“The governor further stressed that the late Colonel Akaagerger may have been the son of Benue by birth, but he became the son of Katsina by service.

“As we bid farewell to this legal luminary, distinguished soldier, and true servant of the people, we find comfort in the legacies of unity, selfless service, and unwavering integrity he has left behind. May God forgive his shortcomings, and may his family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.” the statement added

Akaagerger, born on May 5, 1956, personified the ideal of service above self. After his distinguished military career and stewardship in Katsina, he returned to his home state, where the people of Benue North East entrusted him with their mandate as senator in April 2007.

