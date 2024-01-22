Gov. Radda Launches Katsina-Abuja Rano Air Flight Route

Governor Dikko Umar Radda on Sunday launched the Katsina-Abuja Rano Air flight route, to reduce traveling hardships from another part of the country.

A statement by the Governor’s SSA Social Media, Isah Migdad, said Radda launched the direct flight at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina.

Miqdad said the Governor expressed delight at the launch and pledged to open more investment opportunities and boost business activities in the state.

He urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to seize the opportunity provided by the new flight route, describing it as a very important development in the state’s transport sector.

Those who witnessed the launch included the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahya Daura, and the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Our Correspondent reports that Rano Air had on the same Sunday inaugurated its Kaduna to Lagos flight route.

Rano Air which was inaugurated last year has been ferrying passengers from Abuja to Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, and Maiduguri.

The Airline which has five Embraer Aircraft in its fleet with a capacity of 50 passengers per trip is said to have recorded huge success since it started domestic operations early last year with passengers commending the Airline for providing its customers with relatively Cheaper Air tickets.

Following the inauguration of the Katsina and Kaduna Stations Rano Air is optimistic that before the year runs out it will spread its wings to all Nigerian Airports for domestic flights just as it’s planning to provide bigger and wider body Aircraft in order to accommodate more passengers.