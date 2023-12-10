Gov Radda Joins Security Forces To Foil Bandit Attack In Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, in a display of bravery and leadership, joined a combined security team to foil an attack on Zakka village and rescue a 33-year-old man abducted by bandits.

Governor Radda made this known on Saturday while speaking at Safana Local Government Area for an empowerment programme.

According to him, he received a distress call about the planned attack and immediately left the programme to join the security operation.

“After the intelligence report on the planned terrorist attack was revealed to Governor Radda around 1 pm, he immediately called off his involvement in the colourful empowerment programme of the Katsina House of Assembly Deputy Speaker,” said Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement.

“Mr Governor and some few members of his entourage then joined a combined team of security personnel, comprising men of the Nigerian Police, Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, Ground troops of the Nigerian Army, and personnel of the Community Watch Corps, to engage the terrorists at Zakka forest, before the criminals advanced to the hills.”

The spokesperson said that a fierce gun battle ensued between the troops and the bandits, lasting nearly 30 minutes.

He added that despite the bandits escaping, the rescue mission proved successful with the safe return of the abducted man, who received immediate medical attention for a gunshot wound to his leg.

“A 33-year-old man was bravely rescued by the gallant troops after a heavy gun battle with the terrorists which lasted almost 30 minutes.

“The terrorists were fortunate to escape without suffering any casualty after their callous mission was thwarted,” said Mohammed.

Governor Radda’s actions were met with praise from residents, who commended his unwavering commitment to tackling insecurity in the state.

They expressed hope that his dedication to public safety will continue.