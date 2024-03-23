Gov Radda, EFCC’s Move To Strengthen Katsina Anti-Graft Body

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, is partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to strengthen the state government’s anti-corruption body.

This was disclosed on Saturday when Governor Radda led a delegation of some State government functionaries to the corporate headquarters of EFCC, in Abuja.

Mal. Dikko Radda, who reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for graft, said the Katsina State Anti-Corruption Commission was recently established as part of efforts to ensure government officials and civil servants act professionally and shun abusing public trust.

The governor appealed to the EFCC to assist in nurturing the Katsina anti-graft agency in order for it to actualize its corporate visions and target objective.

He said: “As Governor of Katsina State, I am exploring new ways of reducing economic and financial crimes in government.

“We are working hard to ensure that civil servants are not pressured into doing the wrong thing across all tiers of government.

“We also encourage contractors to avoid being pressured into dubious activities at the expense of our people”.

Governor Radda further explained that his administration is also doing a lot to boost transparency in the Katsina public service, to ensure the opportunity to misappropriate or embezzle public funds are reduced to a bare minimum.

His words: “To this end, we have implemented TSA and we are rapidly digitizing our revenue and expenditure systems to provide more transparency and close loopholes.

“We are a new government and we have a lot to learn as we navigate our administrative responsibilities.

“I would want our commissioners, accounting officers, procurement officers, and those saddled with budget implementation to take advantage of your academy, and acquire the knowledge to do right in their roles.

“We welcome suggestions on how to design better systems to fight corruption and we are open to providing you with our full support, where the Commission has reason to believe members of our administration are not going by the book”.

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the federal anti-graft agency while receiving Governor Radda and his team, reiterated EFCC’s commitment to fighting corruption, which he noted is Nigeria’s major albatross.

According to the EFCC boss, pervasive graft has stunted the country’s accelerated development and infrastructural growth. He further explained that lack of enforcement and compliance is what is affecting the robust implementation of anti-corruption policies and reforms.

Olukoyede applauded Governor Radda for establishing both the Katsina State Anti-Corruption Commission and Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, and promised that their agency will organize capacity-building training for the pioneer staff of the Katsina anti-graft body.

He said: “Your Excellency, you equally deserved to be commended for implementing the Treasury Single Account TSA, as part of sanitizing the public finance system of the Katsina civil service. We want to assure you of our support, in every possible way. As part of our collaboration, we shall also be setting up a Special Desk which shall serve as a link between the EFCC and the Katsina State’s Anti-Corruption Commission”.

The highlight of the event was the appointment of Governor Radda as an “Anti-Corruption Marshal” of the EFCC. With the appointment, the governor automatically bagged a Fellowship of the Anti-Corruption Marshal.

This is in recognition of Governor Radda’s strides against fighting corruption in Katsina’s public service, according to the EFCC helmsman.