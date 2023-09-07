Gov. Radda Declares End To Bandit Negotiations In Katsina

In spite of the recent resurgence of attacks in some areas of the state, Governor Ummar Radda of Katsina State has said that his administration is fully prepared to put an end to banditry in the state.

Governor Radda who spoke on Thursday said going forward the negotiations between the government and criminals have been terminated.

According to him, as part of his government’s eagerness to take on the threat head-on, he hired 1,500 neighbourhood watch corps and bought 700 motorbikes, armour carrier trucks, and a number of Hilux vehicles for more than N7 billion to put an end to the problem.

In a press conference yesterday to commemorate his government’s 100th day in office, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising insecurity so that things return to normal in the troubled frontline local government, which would help the state’s social and economic development.

Despite the economic difficulties being faced, Radda utilised the resort to discuss his administration’s challenges, successes, and intended possibilities to improve the lives of the people. He claimed to have done much to reposition the state.

He claimed that since its beginning, his government has established roughly 20 committees to work in various sectors on the reformation and strategic planning of its departments, ministries, and agencies, including the fulfilment of the strategic plan of the pledges he made to the populace during his campaign.

The governor then urged residents of the state to bear with his government and be prayerful, as he pledged not to relent in unfolding better plans and programmes for the good and progress of the state, assuring to deliver the mandate given to him.