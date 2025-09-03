Gov Radda Appoints Special Advisers On Education, Community Dev’t

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has appointed two experienced administrators as Special Advisers to drive his administration’s education and community development agenda.

The governor named Dr. Tasiu Dahiru as Special Adviser on Quranic Education and Out-of-School Children and Aminu Lawal Jibia as Special Adviser on Community Development.

Dr. Dahiru, a PhD holder in English Language, has a robust track record in education policy and governance.

READ ALSO:

He previously chaired the Katsina State Executive Council Committee on Local Contents and served on key committees, including the Local Organising Committee on Katsina State Talent Hunt and the State Committee on Ease of Doing Business.

Aminu Jibia brings deep administrative and political experience to his new role, having served as elected Chairman of Jibia Local Government Area between 2013 and 2015.

He also served as Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity (2016–2019) and Special Adviser on Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training (2019–2022).

Governor Radda charged the new appointees to align with his administration’s transformational “Building Your Future” agenda, stressing the strategic importance of their portfolios in addressing education gaps, empowering communities, and improving social development.

The appointments take immediate effect as the administration intensifies efforts to implement people-centred policies for the growth and development of Katsina State.